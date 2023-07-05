Data Engineer with AWS

Our client is looking for an AWS Data Engineer with a background in C# and building data pipelines.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science / Engineering or BCom Information Systems.

5+ years’ experience in C# development.

3+ years’ experience AWS Data Engineering.

Strong SQL and C# programming knowledge.

Objective oriented principles in C#.

Experience working with RDBMS databases (Postgres, SQL Server, and MySQL).

AWS technical certifications (Developer Associate or Solutions Architect).

Experience with development and delivery of microservices using serverless AWS services.

Knowledge of scripting and automation using tools (PowerShell, C#, Bash, Ruby, Perl).

Knowledge and experience in delivering CI/CD and DevOps capabilities in a data environment.

Responsibilities:

Creating data models that can be used to extract information from various sources and store it in a usable format.

Implementing and delivering data solutions and pipelines on AWS Cloud Platform.

Utilise expertise in SQL and have a strong understanding of ETL and data modeling.

Lead the design, implementation, and successful delivery of large-scale, critical, or difficult data solutions involving a significant amount of data.

Use AWS Lambda (C#) for event-driven data transformations.

Designing and implementing security measures to protect data from unauthorized access or misuse.

Ability to ingest data into AWS S3, perform ETL into RDS or Redshift.

Maintaining the integrity of data by designing backup and recovery procedures.

Work on automating the migration process in AWS from development to production.

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer AWS

AWS Cloud Platform

C#

SQL

RDBMS

PowerShell

CI/CD

DevOps

SDLC

Data engineering

ELT

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

