Data Engineer with AWS

Our client is looking for an AWS Data Engineer with a background in C# and building data pipelines.
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science / Engineering or BCom Information Systems.
- 5+ years’ experience in C# development.
- 3+ years’ experience AWS Data Engineering.
- Strong SQL and C# programming knowledge.
- Objective oriented principles in C#.
- Experience working with RDBMS databases (Postgres, SQL Server, and MySQL).
- AWS technical certifications (Developer Associate or Solutions Architect).
- Experience with development and delivery of microservices using serverless AWS services.
- Knowledge of scripting and automation using tools (PowerShell, C#, Bash, Ruby, Perl).
- Knowledge and experience in delivering CI/CD and DevOps capabilities in a data environment.
Responsibilities:
- Creating data models that can be used to extract information from various sources and store it in a usable format.
- Implementing and delivering data solutions and pipelines on AWS Cloud Platform.
Utilise expertise in SQL and have a strong understanding of ETL and data modeling.
Lead the design, implementation, and successful delivery of large-scale, critical, or difficult data solutions involving a significant amount of data.
- Use AWS Lambda (C#) for event-driven data transformations.
- Designing and implementing security measures to protect data from unauthorized access or misuse.
- Ability to ingest data into AWS S3, perform ETL into RDS or Redshift.
- Maintaining the integrity of data by designing backup and recovery procedures.
- Work on automating the migration process in AWS from development to production.
Desired Skills:
- Data Engineer AWS
- AWS Cloud Platform
- C#
- SQL
- RDBMS
- PowerShell
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- SDLC
- Data engineering
- ELT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree