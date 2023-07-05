Data Engineer with AWS

Jul 5, 2023

Our client is looking for an AWS Data Engineer with a background in C# and building data pipelines.

Requirements:

  • Degree in Computer Science / Engineering or BCom Information Systems.
  • 5+ years’ experience in C# development.
  • 3+ years’ experience AWS Data Engineering.
  • Strong SQL and C# programming knowledge.
  • Objective oriented principles in C#.
  • Experience working with RDBMS databases (Postgres, SQL Server, and MySQL).
  • AWS technical certifications (Developer Associate or Solutions Architect).
  • Experience with development and delivery of microservices using serverless AWS services.
  • Knowledge of scripting and automation using tools (PowerShell, C#, Bash, Ruby, Perl).
  • Knowledge and experience in delivering CI/CD and DevOps capabilities in a data environment.

Responsibilities:

  • Creating data models that can be used to extract information from various sources and store it in a usable format.
  • Implementing and delivering data solutions and pipelines on AWS Cloud Platform.
    Utilise expertise in SQL and have a strong understanding of ETL and data modeling.
    Lead the design, implementation, and successful delivery of large-scale, critical, or difficult data solutions involving a significant amount of data.
  • Use AWS Lambda (C#) for event-driven data transformations.
  • Designing and implementing security measures to protect data from unauthorized access or misuse.
  • Ability to ingest data into AWS S3, perform ETL into RDS or Redshift.
  • Maintaining the integrity of data by designing backup and recovery procedures.
  • Work on automating the migration process in AWS from development to production.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Engineer AWS
  • AWS Cloud Platform
  • C#
  • SQL
  • RDBMS
  • PowerShell
  • CI/CD
  • DevOps
  • SDLC
  • Data engineering
  • ELT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

