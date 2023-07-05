Our client is looking for a high calibre Data Scientist who is skilled in analysing large amounts of data to find patterns.
Responsibilities:
- Analyse large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns.
- Build data analytics products.
- Build predictive models and machine-learning algorithms.
- Propose solutions and strategies to business challenges.
- Onboard and leverage machine learning models and techniques to target opportunities and optimize processes.
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science / Mathematics / Engineering
- 5+ years’ experience in a Data Scientist.
- Background in quantitative analytics.
- Proven Experience in building predictive and machine learning models in AWS.
- Experience in using Data scripting languages (e.g., SQL, Python, R)
- Ability to convey complicated mathematical concepts, algorithms, and data structures.
- Understanding of financial markets products.
- Experience in Financial markets data and quantitative analytics.
- Critical thinking and problem-solving skills
Desired Skills:
- Data Scientist
- Data Science
- R
- AWS
- Machine Learning
- Python
- Analysis
- Quantitative Analytics
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma