Data Scientist – Gauteng Woodmead

Jul 5, 2023

Our client is looking for a high calibre Data Scientist who is skilled in analysing large amounts of data to find patterns.

Responsibilities:

  • Analyse large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns.
  • Build data analytics products.
  • Build predictive models and machine-learning algorithms.
  • Propose solutions and strategies to business challenges.
  • Onboard and leverage machine learning models and techniques to target opportunities and optimize processes.

Requirements:

  • Degree in Computer Science / Mathematics / Engineering
  • 5+ years’ experience in a Data Scientist.
  • Background in quantitative analytics.
  • Proven Experience in building predictive and machine learning models in AWS.
  • Experience in using Data scripting languages (e.g., SQL, Python, R)
  • Ability to convey complicated mathematical concepts, algorithms, and data structures.
  • Understanding of financial markets products.
  • Experience in Financial markets data and quantitative analytics.
  • Critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Desired Skills:

  • Data Scientist
  • Data Science
  • R
  • AWS
  • Machine Learning
  • Python
  • Analysis
  • Quantitative Analytics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

