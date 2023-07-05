Data Scientist – Gauteng Woodmead

Our client is looking for a high calibre Data Scientist who is skilled in analysing large amounts of data to find patterns.

Responsibilities:

Analyse large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns.

Build data analytics products.

Build predictive models and machine-learning algorithms.

Propose solutions and strategies to business challenges.

Onboard and leverage machine learning models and techniques to target opportunities and optimize processes.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science / Mathematics / Engineering

5+ years’ experience in a Data Scientist.

Background in quantitative analytics.

Proven Experience in building predictive and machine learning models in AWS.

Experience in using Data scripting languages (e.g., SQL, Python, R)

Ability to convey complicated mathematical concepts, algorithms, and data structures.

Understanding of financial markets products.

Experience in Financial markets data and quantitative analytics.

Critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Desired Skills:

Data Scientist

Data Science

R

AWS

Machine Learning

Python

Analysis

Quantitative Analytics

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position