Embedded Software Engineer

Join a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Our client is seeking a talented Embedded Software Engineer to join their dynamic team. As the Embedded Software Engineer, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and testing software for a range of products and services, with a specific focus on embedded platforms.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and test software for various products and services, including embedded platforms.

Utilize your domain experience and expertise to solve complex problems and contribute to achieving short-term and long-term business goals.

Support the global engineering team by performing mine site verification in remote areas within Australia.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders to ensure successful project outcomes.

Stay up to date with the latest industry trends and technologies, continuously expanding your technical knowledge.

Qualifications and Skills:

Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field.

Minimum of 5 years of industrial experience working with embedded software / industrial communication products.

Willingness to travel within SA to support remote team members.

Familiarity with mine site inductions and medicals, and the ability to work in remote site environments.

Technical expertise in the following areas: Embedded Linux for mobile applications. QT framework for cross-platform devices. Serial communication protocols. Networking and industrial Ethernet-based communication protocols. Knowledge of the Telematics domain is a plus. Working knowledge of industrial Ethernet, WIFI, and LTE data networks. Experience with tools such as GIT, Rally, and Agile development methodology.



Join our client’s innovative team and contribute to cutting-edge solutions in the rail industry. With a focus on embedded software development and the opportunity to work with the latest technologies, this role offers an exciting career path for passionate engineers.

The position will be based at Waterfall, Midrand, with regular travel within the country. If you are ready to take on new challenges, collaborate with a global team, and make a significant impact, apply now as an Embedded Software Engineer.

Desired Skills:

Design

Linux

Software Engineering

About The Employer:

Leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions

