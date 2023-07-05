Finance: Systems Business Analyst

We have an exciting opportunity for a Systems Business Analyst to join our Finance Systems team on a permanent basis. This position will report directly to the Finance Systems Manager.
By taking this opportunity, you will use your Finance knowledge and experience by playing a significant role within the business between the Business, IT and other suppliers, by acting as the interface between the Systems teams, Business, IT and other 3rd party to recommend solutions (New and or improved business process, information systems, software applications) that enable the Functional Department/s and Business to achieve its goals.
If you have a proven track record in a Finance environment with exposure to Financial Systems, projects and processes along with system support, then this is your opportunity to support our Commercial business initiativesand to shine.
Qualifications:
- BCom Degree
- Project Management Diploma/Certificate
Experience:
- Proven experience in a Finance environment
- Exposure to Financial Systems and processes
- Business Analyst exposure: system analysis; business process development, including the facilitation of workshops.
- Finance System support exposure: maintaining an incident management process; analyzing the nature of incidents; liaising with system developers in order to resolve incidents.
- Co-ordination of quality assurance and testing
- Proven experience of processes flowing into journal entries and reporting± 5 years’ experience in Apparel Retail (Business area specific / Systems), with exposure to:
- Business process exposure/understanding (Area specific)
- Process optimizing/improvement.
- Elicitation and documenting BRS/BRD
- IT and 3rd party collaboration
- Setup, Management, and execution of testing
- Project Management
- Training/Change management
- Systems/Business support for BAU
- System Architecture understanding (area specific – integration environment/technical competency)
- Unified Modeling Language (UML – High-level context diagram, Product Breakdown Structure, System Architecture diagram, Flow Chart, Business Workflow diagram, Business Process Model and Notation, Use Case diagram, Use Case Narrative)
- Basic Oracle / Structured Query Language (SQL) – area specific
- Preferred:
- Experience in commercial and financial industry
- Exposure to successful technology implementation and process projects
- Business Analyst/Business Partners/SME’s (Subject Matter Expert)
- SAP finance exposure
Key Responsibilities:
- Collaborate and interact with functional business areas to gather requirements.
- Facilitate workshops between multiple stakeholders to gather information.
- Project manage Strategic projects.
- Continuous communication with stakeholders to either keep them updated on project progress or to highlight risk or follow-up on outstanding items.
- Write user-stories or business requirement specifications.
- Manage the critical path and timelines of deliverables.
- Compile test packs where needed and support it with testing.
- Manage pilots, rollouts, and training of projects.
Knowledge and Skills
Knowledge required:
- Waterfall and Agile working methodologies and principles.
- Working knowledge of implementing and maintaining systems/services/applications.
- Knowledge of PMBOK and BABOK management principles
- Ability to compile quantitative and or qualitative information/reporting.
- MS Suite Intermediate – Advanced user
- System integration (environment/area specific)
- Knowledge of Personal Data Protection – POPIA
Working knowledge of:
- Cloud based (SaaS) software applications that can enable services.
- Hardware and Software lifecycle management
- SDLC
- Change Control governance principles and Defect management.
- Fit for purpose system integration in an ERP- and non-ERP environment.
- Utilising various modelling techniques
- UI / UX
- Process Mapping tools (Draw.io, etc.)
Skills required:
- Planning
- Analytical
- Critical thinking
- Multi project/activity management
- Prioritization of projects/activity/resources
- Requirement’s elicitation
- Risk management
- Facilitation
- Communication
Desired Skills:
- Systems Business Analyst
- UML
- Basic Oracle / Structured Query Language (SQL)
- PMBOK and BABOK
- Waterfall and Agile