Finance: Systems Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We have an exciting opportunity for a Systems Business Analyst to join our Finance Systems team on a permanent basis. This position will report directly to the Finance Systems Manager.

By taking this opportunity, you will use your Finance knowledge and experience by playing a significant role within the business between the Business, IT and other suppliers, by acting as the interface between the Systems teams, Business, IT and other 3rd party to recommend solutions (New and or improved business process, information systems, software applications) that enable the Functional Department/s and Business to achieve its goals.

If you have a proven track record in a Finance environment with exposure to Financial Systems, projects and processes along with system support, then this is your opportunity to support our Commercial business initiativesand to shine.

Qualifications:

BCom Degree

Project Management Diploma/Certificate

Experience:

Proven experience in a Finance environment

Exposure to Financial Systems and processes

Business Analyst exposure: system analysis; business process development, including the facilitation of workshops.

Finance System support exposure: maintaining an incident management process; analyzing the nature of incidents; liaising with system developers in order to resolve incidents.

Co-ordination of quality assurance and testing

Proven experience of processes flowing into journal entries and reporting± 5 years’ experience in Apparel Retail (Business area specific / Systems), with exposure to:

Business process exposure/understanding (Area specific)

Process optimizing/improvement.

Elicitation and documenting BRS/BRD

IT and 3rd party collaboration

Setup, Management, and execution of testing

Project Management

Training/Change management

Systems/Business support for BAU

System Architecture understanding (area specific – integration environment/technical competency)

Unified Modeling Language (UML – High-level context diagram, Product Breakdown Structure, System Architecture diagram, Flow Chart, Business Workflow diagram, Business Process Model and Notation, Use Case diagram, Use Case Narrative)

Basic Oracle / Structured Query Language (SQL) – area specific

Preferred:

Experience in commercial and financial industry

Exposure to successful technology implementation and process projects

Business Analyst/Business Partners/SME’s (Subject Matter Expert)

SAP finance exposure

Key Responsibilities:

Collaborate and interact with functional business areas to gather requirements.

Facilitate workshops between multiple stakeholders to gather information.

Project manage Strategic projects.

Continuous communication with stakeholders to either keep them updated on project progress or to highlight risk or follow-up on outstanding items.

Write user-stories or business requirement specifications.

Manage the critical path and timelines of deliverables.

Compile test packs where needed and support it with testing.

Manage pilots, rollouts, and training of projects.

Knowledge and Skills

Knowledge required:

Waterfall and Agile working methodologies and principles.

Working knowledge of implementing and maintaining systems/services/applications.

Knowledge of PMBOK and BABOK management principles

Ability to compile quantitative and or qualitative information/reporting.

MS Suite Intermediate – Advanced user

System integration (environment/area specific)

Knowledge of Personal Data Protection – POPIA

Working knowledge of:

Cloud based (SaaS) software applications that can enable services.

Hardware and Software lifecycle management

SDLC

Change Control governance principles and Defect management.

Fit for purpose system integration in an ERP- and non-ERP environment.

Utilising various modelling techniques

UI / UX

Process Mapping tools (Draw.io, etc.)

Skills required:

Planning

Analytical

Critical thinking

Multi project/activity management

Prioritization of projects/activity/resources

Requirement’s elicitation

Risk management

Facilitation

Communication

Desired Skills:

Systems Business Analyst

UML

Basic Oracle / Structured Query Language (SQL)

PMBOK and BABOK

Waterfall and Agile

