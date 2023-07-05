Human Resource and Remuneration and Information System Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

MANAGER REMUNERATION AND HUMAN RESOURCE AND INFORMATION

MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

JOHANNESBURG

SALARY PACKAGE – R[Phone Number Removed]; (TOTAL COST TO COMPANY PER ANNUM)

OUTLINE

Overview:

Develop, implement and manage strategies, policies and procedures concerning payroll,

remuneration and benefits and HRIS to ensure correct payment of salaries and third parties

and the correctness of management reporting.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and implement policies and procedures in respect of payroll, remuneration, conditions of service, job grading and the Human Resource Information system

Present and inform on a monthly basis, newly appointed staff members on conditions of service during formal induction sessions

Manage and maintain the operation/running of 3 payrolls for general & management staff members as well as pensioners

Manage and maintain a separate payroll on the SAP HR/PY system for the insourced employees paid via payroll

Draw audit trial reports monthly in order to control and monitor input done on the SAP

HR and payroll system and changes made on the SAP HR/PY system by consultants

Manage and verify that payment schedules and amounts are correct before authorisation, in order to ensure correct payment of salaries, third party payments and SARS payments by Finance

Manage the supply of information pertaining to remuneration and benefits during salary survey processes

Discuss and advise structuring of remuneration packages with all newly appointed managers including Executive management. Conduct ad-hoc remuneration package modelling & remodelling according to requirements from internal clients (management level DI and above)

Monitor and ensure correct implementation of job grading results and amendments of reporting structures as approved by the Managing Director

Manage, compare, interpret and submit ad-hoc, monthly and quarterly reports on overtime, absenteeism, man hours worked, standby, employment equity statistics, labour relations, staff movements, etc. to management, senior management and executive management

Implement and maintain software with regards to organizational reporting structures and specialised reports

Manage and control the creation of new positions

Initiate and manage the tender process for the award of the contract for maintenance support of the SAP HR/PY system every 3 years and Payroll Payment Services contract every 3 years

Participate in Bid Committees as and when required. Engage with third party organisations medical aids, Service Provider companies, Pension Funds, SARS, UIF, Consultants, etc)

Identify needs regarding financial budget and provide input and Compiles budget annually

Manage the performance management process of the Payroll team in line with company policyRequirements

Essential qualifications and experience:

Essential qualifications and experience: Bachelor’s Degree (NQF 7) Social Sciences/ Psychology/ Industrial Psychology or BTech (HR)

6 years’ experience in leadership and management of the Remuneration and Benefits function of which 2 must be in overseeing payroll management and Payroll SAP systems.

Minimum 2 years in general SAP HR experience (that is other SAP modules other than Payroll)

Please Note: Should you not receive within 3 months, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Remuneration

Human Resource

Information Management System

payroll management

SAP

Payroll SAP systems

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Public Sector

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position