Intermediate C# Developer – JHB – up to R600k per annum at E merge IT recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A dynamic software development company that prides themselves on innovation within the financial markets are looking for an Intermediate C# Developer to join their team of experts.

You can look forward to excellent benefits, and an in-office model (with some work from home) allowing for that perfect balance, all in a company that has built a system, which allows banks to trade with each other – a private eco system which used to be done through manual process and now, it’s digital!

Requirements:

Minimum 4 years’ experience

C#

ASP.Net Core

Blazer

SQL server

Azure

Quantative Analysis

Qualifications:

BSc Honours of engineering Degree

The Reference Number for this position is FM56621 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company of up to R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

