IT Engineer (Onsite)

ENVIRONMENT:

A versatile & strong problem-solving IT Engineer is sought by our client, a provider of comprehensive IT solutions to provide IT support to a customer base across South Africa and parts of the United Kingdom. You will review and attend to support tickets assigned, assist clients or escalate to the Escalation Team and effectively troubleshoot software/hardware issues that arise. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12, a N+, A+ and MCSE / MCSA Certification or equivalent, have 5+ years’ experience in technical support as well as MSP environment, Server and Network support with a solid understanding of DNS / DHCP / Active Directory, Windows Server 2012 – Current, Hyper-V, Office 365, Google Apps Configuration, Editing CNAME, TXT and MX records, TCP/IP, Azure and basic Mikrotik.

DUTIES:

Review and attend to support tickets assigned.

Ensure support tickets are updated with ticket progress.

Ensure tickets are completed timeously and in their entirety.

Ensure a summary of work done or resolution of the ticket is always listed on the ticket.

Assist clients as best you can or escalate to the Escalation Team if you are not able to assist.

Effectively troubleshoot software/hardware issues that arise.

Constantly communicate with the client to manage their expectations.

Liaise with third party vendors when required.

Self-learn and research into topics and problems you are not familiar with.

Keep up to date with the latest technology and possible technology that can be used.

Propose any new enhancements to the client’s assigned vCIO to help improve the client’s IT journey and experience.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric pass.

Networking + Certification.

A+ Hardware Certification.

MCSE/MCSA Equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years experience in a technical support as well as MSP environment, Server and Network support.

Sound understanding of:

DNS/DHCP/Active Directory

Network Concepts and Network Security Best practice Knowledge

Configuring Routers, managed switches, wireless access points and other network devices

Windows Server 2012 – Current

Hyper-V

Office 365 and Google Apps Configuration

Editing CNAME, TXT and MX records Adequate understanding of: TCP/IP and Subnets Cloud environment i.e MS Azure and third-party cloud infrastructure Basic Mikrotik configuration General Firewall Knowledge such as Rule priorities and Port Forwarding



ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving skills backed by solid technical knowledge.

Excellent customer service and communication skills, with the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical users.

Excellent organisational and time-management skills, with the ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.

A versatile and service-oriented mind-set.

Great communication skills.

Understands the importance of documentation.

Attention to detail, but also has good memory recall.

Open to learn, but also willing to teach.

