IT Software Developer

Software Developer

Port Elizabeth

Market related salary offered.

Our client’s business is expanding, and he is looking to appoint a Software Developer with at least 3 years of experience to fulfil the following requirements:

PHP

Frameworks: WordPress (plugin and theme development) and Laravel with Eloquent (important)

Bootstrap

jQuery

HTML5

CSS23

GIT version control

CVs and qualification copies to [Email Address Removed] before 10th July 2023

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

