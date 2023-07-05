IT Software Developer – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Software Developer
Port Elizabeth
Market related salary offered.
Our client’s business is expanding, and he is looking to appoint a Software Developer with at least 3 years of experience to fulfil the following requirements:
- PHP
- Frameworks: WordPress (plugin and theme development) and Laravel with Eloquent (important)
- Bootstrap
- jQuery
- HTML5
- CSS23
- GIT version control
CVs and qualification copies to [Email Address Removed] before 10th July 2023
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate