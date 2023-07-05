IT Software Developer – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Jul 5, 2023

Software Developer
Port Elizabeth
Market related salary offered.
Our client’s business is expanding, and he is looking to appoint a Software Developer with at least 3 years of experience to fulfil the following requirements:

  • PHP
  • Frameworks: WordPress (plugin and theme development) and Laravel with Eloquent (important)
  • Bootstrap
  • jQuery
  • HTML5
  • CSS23
  • GIT version control

CVs and qualification copies to [Email Address Removed] before 10th July 2023

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

