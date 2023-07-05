Java-Script Engineer – Johannesburg/Hybrid – Up to R900k

An international software firm that solves real-world problems with innovative solutions and modern technology stacks is on the hunt for a Java-script Engineer for their Johannesburg branch.

Their experience spans the education, financial services, gaming, government, insurance and telecoms sectors.

Requirements:

JavaScript

AngularJS

Angular.IO

Typescript

NodeJS

jQuery

Qualifications

University degree from an accredited institution

Reference Number for this position is DB52315 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary negotiable between R750k to R900k negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dewald on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

