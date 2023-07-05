Junior Software Developer at SMEC SA (Pty) Ltd – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

REPORTS TO

Section Manager or any other person appointed to supervise him/her from time to time.

PRIMARY POSITION PURPOSE

As a Junior Programmer in the Roads and Highways function, you will report directly to the Section Manager. Your primary responsibility will be to develop and maintain various management and automation tools, contributing to the successful delivery of projects. You will have the opportunity to work on diverse assignments, collaborating with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and upgrade tools that streamline our operations.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop and maintain management tools

Create automation tools

Assist in solution development

Maintain and upgrade existing solutions

Stay up to date with technology advancements

Propose and develop innovative tools

Collaborate with cross-functional teams

Document and communicate

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Tool Development Efficiency: Measure time taken for tool development and deployment, aiming for efficient and timely solutions.

Solution Maintenance: Track bug fixes, updates, and enhancements to ensure prompt maintenance and continuous improvement.

User Satisfaction: Conduct surveys to assess user satisfaction and strive for high ratings.

Automation Rate: Monitor the percentage of automated repetitive tasks to enhance operational efficiency.

Technology Innovation: Encourage and measure innovative ideas related to emerging technologies.

Collaboration and Communication: Evaluate effective collaboration and communication with cross-functional teams.

Documentation Quality: Assess completeness and clarity of documentation for easy maintenance and support.

Technical Knowledge Enhancement: Monitor participation in relevant training to stay updated on technology advancements.

Project Impact: Measure impact of tools on project performance metrics.

Personal Growth and Development: Monitor professional growth, acquisition of new skills, and ability to handle challenging assignments.

RECOMMENDED QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Required educational background: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field. Practical experience will also be considered.

Programming skills: Proficiency in one or more programming languages like Python, Java, C++, or JavaScript. Knowledge of databases and SQL is advantageous.

Problem-solving abilities: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to identify challenges and develop effective solutions.

Innovative mindset: Ability to think creatively and propose innovative tools and approaches to improve operations.

Technology awareness: Interest in staying up-to-date with the latest advancements in technology, particularly in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Team player: Capability to work collaboratively within a team and communicate effectively with cross-functional stakeholders.

Detail-oriented: Strong attention to detail for accurate implementation and maintenance of tools.

Self-motivated and proactive: Initiative-taking, effective time management, and the ability to work independently on assigned projects.

Join our team and contribute to the development and enhancement of our roads and highways projects through your programming expertise and problem-solving skills. Apply today to be a part of our innovative and dynamic organization!

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Java Programming

C++

Python

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SMEC South Africa is part of the SMEC Group and joined forces with Surbana Jurong to provide global engineering and consultancy expertise in urban, infrastructure, and management advisory services. Our new partnership has created a talent pool of 16,500 dedicated people working across a network of 120 offices in 40 countries.

SMEC employs passionate and innovative people who are driven to deliver exceptional outcomes and who want to feel valued in a diverse and inclusive workplace.

We are committed to developing our people. We encourage them to see things differently, to be creative, to push boundaries, and to work on a broad range of projects that help build a better future.

Consistently recognized for technical excellence and design innovation, SMEC continues to receive industry awards and accolades from around the world. Engineering News-Record (ENR) currently ranks SMEC in the top 24 of the ‘2021 Top 225 International Design Firms’.

