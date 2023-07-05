Network Security Engineer at Oil and Gas

Our client, a leading supplier of patroleum oil is looking to hire a Network Security Engineer (Cyber Security & DLP) for their team based in Cape Town. Fulltime office position.

Purpose of the role:

The main purpose of this position is to oversee and administer the user access process and controls in critical company networks, applications and security. This role monitors computer networks and applications for data security issues. Conduct third-party risk assessments including cloud applications to ensure privacy and security is achieved. Investigate security breaches and other cyber security incidents.

Responsibilities:

Install security measures and operate software to protect systems and information infrastructure, including Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and data protection program.

Responsible for access control pertaining.

Ensures that only authorised individuals have access to IT assets based on clearance levels.

The role is also required to implement controls, conduct security awareness training, research new security tools and best practices and direct IT teams on how best to protect corporate information assets.

Manage and co-ordinate the deployment of all cyber-security training and awareness

Support the access management process

Track and monitor SOD conflicts and any inappropriate use of IT systems. Escalate immediately where required

Work with HR to implement, track and monitor all changes required as a result of “Joiner, Mover, Leaver” requirements

Research, design, evaluate and implement security controls associated with company’s architecture standards

Document network, system, and application user access control procedures and update policies and processes as required

Central point for all IT systems access requests for services or information

Validate legitimacy of requests; ensure proper approvals and execute per the access policies, regulations and procedures

Develop and maintain user access application inventory

Distribute access control reports to support periodic reviews and develop and implement regular access control process improvements

Provide required Management Information Reports such as daily, weekly, monthly system health checks and reporting on DLP system and support reporting requirements on VPN, Firewall and Proxy.

Work with business stakeholders and participate in company projects to ensure that on-boarding of new applications, along with new user roles and permissions when needed.

Security Technical responsibilities: Implement approved configuration/rule changes for DLP, and provide support for VPN, firewall and proxy where needed.

Work closely with the Security Operations Centre (SOC) to analyse threat intelligence and technical analysis on the network and applications layer to identify irregular activity

Conduct Cyber Incident Exercises to test preparedness and respond to actual P1, P2 and P3 Events and Alerts

Support regular audits to ensure security practices are compliant

Support the Deployment of endpoint detection and prevention tools to thwart malicious hacks, set up patch management systems to update applications automatically and update/upgrade security systems as needed

Implement comprehensive vulnerability management systems and perform vulnerability testing, risk analyses and security assessments

Conduct risk assessment to capture security exceptions and design associated controls

Qualification and certification required:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or other related field, or equivalent work experience.

Certification in risk, information systems and/or security desired

Work Experience:

5 years of experience in IT security

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

DLP experience

Cloud Security and Governance.

Knowledge and skills:

Knowledge of IT infrastructure, especially networks, server. Desktop and DLP

Knowledge of Third-party Risk management. Conducting Risk assessment and Cloud assurance.

Experience in security management, security and network architecture and/or design

Experience in implementing and maintaining IT security processes

Experience in creating and reviewing IT security policies for compliance

Skills and knowledge in data privacy, best practices such as; defence in-depth, least privileges, need-to-know, separation of duties, access controls, encryption

Desired Skills:

DLP

Cyber Security

Network engineer

Identity and Access Management

Cloud Security

Infrastructure

Checkpoint

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Leading supplier of patroleum oil

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

