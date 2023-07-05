Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

Our client in the telecommunications industry is looking for a Project Manager to join their team.

The Project Manager will be responsible for managing multiple Projects and oversee E2E functions of a project with the aim to complete all projects within specification, on time and within budget.

The function will include the management of project development, planning, implementation, completion, and handover of assigned projects

EDUCATIONAL AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS

? Relevant tertiary qualifications

? Program / Project Management qualification

COMPETENCY / SKILLS REQUIREMENT

? Ability to work in a fast pace and demanding environment,

? Good command of the English language (verbal and written),

? Excellent planning and organizing skills,

? Ability to negotiate,

? Resilience, tenacity, problem solving, decision making and analytical ability,

? Teamwork, tolerance, and adaptability,

? Able to prioritize and work under pressure,

? Ability to learn and work independently,

? Ability to identify new requirements timeously,

? Represent the organization positively,

? Time management, accuracy, attention to detail and problem-solving skills,

? Passion for constant improvement,

? Assertive, Patience and Endurance,

? Competitive nature and Self-motivated,

? Be presentable, well-spoken, and diplomatic,

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

? Minimum of 7 years’ experience in Project Management

? Proven track record and experience

? Extensive knowledge of Project Planning, Scheduling and Budgeting

? Versatile in utilising Project Management Tools and Techniques

? Experience in working in a customer facing environment and in managing multiple functions with competing priorities.

? Experience in rollout projects (i.e. FTTH, power, tower, RF etc.)

? Proven track record in managing operational areas.

? Computer literacy MS Office, outlook,

? Compile report, specification, and update systems relevant to projects,

? At least 1-year experience in a management position

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

? Excellent interpersonal and communication (oral and written) skills, applicable to diverse areas in the operations and technical fields.

? Proactivity / initiative.

? Able to work within a team.

? Attention to detail ensuring accuracy of work.

? Service Excellence.

? An ability to work under limited to no supervision.

? Proactive, punctual, and reliable.

? Professional, courteous, and well presented.

? Must be able to work long hours.

? Logical reasoning.

? Ability to work fast and accurate.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS NOT LIMITED TO THE BELOW

(KPA’S) FOR PROJECT MANAGER

Unpack customer requirements with the aim to provide turnkey services to the customer. These functions include:

Develop the relevant project charters, including the identification of the scope of projects, timelines, project budgets, key stakeholders, individual project streams and inter-project dependencies,

iii. Update, manage, control projects and portfolios data inputs, milestones, and governance structures,

Maintaining and updating of Project Documentation such as Business case, Project management plan, Project scope document, Project charter,

Mapping and management of cost and revenue drivers

Drive and development of project schedule, project communication, budget costs and expenditure,

vii. Resolve all problems relating to delivering projects,

viii. Planning, coordination, controlling and managing of all project resources through the life cycle of the project,

Managing and reporting project risks and forecasting of all portfolios,

Manage project coordinators and assisting Rollout Managers to deliver timeously and within budget all projects,

Coordinate and prioritize deliverables in line with company targets,

xii. Compile weekly and monthly report.

xiii. Liaises with all internal and external customers, suppliers, and contractors to ensure accuracy and signoff on Scope of Work, Design documents, Planning documents, BOQ, rollout schedule, costing, and final quote to customer for the specific project.

xiv. Solicit Purchase Order from Customer before work commence, alternatively secure approval from MD to commence with a project.

Ensure PO match the SOW, quote and expected delivery

xvi. Manage and facilitate steerco and project meetings for the specific projects

xvii. Create a structure for teamwork between all parties involved to ensure successful execution of a project according to project plan and budget.

xviii. Manage the Change Request process from requirement to variation order.

xix. Manage the close off process which includes CAC, FAC, HOC and As Build documentation

Comply to all customer requirements as per the Master Services Agreement

xxi. Manage special conditions indicated on permitting (i.e. Wayleave, EIA, ICASA)

xxii. Manage and maintain the company Health & Safety requirements in line with audited standards.

xxiii. Assisting Snr Management with Business case development, budget tracking, milestone development and alignment of targets,

COMMUNICATIONS AND WORKING RELATIONSHIPS

? Must maintain professional relations and be cordial towards all management, staff and guests.

? Must work with safety as a top priority at all times.

? Must familiarize yourself with all company policies and procedures.

? Must be willing to comply with any legislative and/or regulatory rules and regulations related to your job function.

? Gain confidence and trust of others.

? Emphasis on performance rather than personalities.

? Act with integrity and ethical behavior.

? Fast paced and demanding working environment.

