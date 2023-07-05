Project Manager IT

- Drives an internal kick-off session with all relevant stakeholders including Sales to ensure the continuity of Sales’ mind-set into the delivery process (i.e. internal costing sheet, expectations created with the Customer, insights on the Customer etc.).
- Facilitates the decomposition of the delivery with the project team and Customer to drive how the project will be structured and run (whether in phases or in sprints, whether iteratively or
- incrementally or a hybrid of both) showing how the delivery matures from a minimum viable product to a fully fleshed and valuable product
- Adds foresight around possible risks and dependencies and mitigates these with contingency time and strategies built into project plans.
Desired Skills:
- SAP ERP
- PRINCE2
- MicrosoftD365
- Project Governance
- Project Management Agile
- Prince2 Practitioner
- Management methodology
- Scope Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management