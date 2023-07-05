Senior Business Analyst with Data Management Skills 2023_39 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy, for a Senior Business Analyst with Data Management skills.

A business /data analyst with prior experience of mining operations and the related business processes and supporting IT Systems. The key requirement would be good business process understanding and excellent aptitude in the analysis and presentation of the supporting data. An additional requirement would be the ability to sample data from systems and present Dashboard and Report Mockups, which form the basis of BRS documents in the Data Management Space.

Formal qualifications:

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in Commerce , IT or Engineering , with at least 6 – 10 years of working experience in Business and Data Analysis. CBAP certification or working towards same.

Role-specific knowledge:

Business Analysis and Process Mapping/Design.

Data Analysis.

Data Governance.

Data Management.

Safety Knowledge:

Provides a consistent outstanding role model concerning safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety.

Understanding the Business Objectives and Key Processes.

Analytical and Critical Thinking.

Communication and Interpersonal Skills.

Negotiation and Cost-Benefit Analysis.

Decision-Making Skills.

Creation of Reports and Dashboards.

Databases and SQL.

Microsoft Excel (Expert).

Documentation and Presentation (Expert).

Ability to:

– manage self.

– develop self.

– engage with team members and stakeholders.

– appreciate different thoughts and opinions.

– understand different.

