Senior C# Software Developer – Centurion- up to R1mil per annum – Gauteng Centurion

Join a proudly South African brand, that has been rated as one of the best companies to work.

Join a team of developers fueled by perfect combination of innovation and technology. They are expanding their international footprint while working some really cool projects.

They also have great incentives and great performance structures in place.

APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

C#

.Net Core

Xamarin

Angular 14+

React

AWS/ Azure

Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science

The Reference Number for this position is FM55822 which is a Permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company of up to R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET CORE

Xamarin

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position