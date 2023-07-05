Software Developer (Full Stack)

Experience:

At least 7 years experience in a similar position

Experience of dealing with relevant stakeholders, building strong relationships with decision-makers, influencers, and clients

Experience of delivering consultancy type projects, whether within a consultancy or as an internal business team

Experience of IT in a complex business environment with the ability to translate technical concepts into business terms

DevOps experience

Experience of developing and implementing relevant strategies in a multi-supplier environment, managing third-party services

Education and training:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent

Relevant coding bootcamp, MOOCs certifications (e.g., Javascript, React, Node.js and AWS)

Additional skills : PL/SQL, Analytical queries, JQuery, Bootstrap and PHP

Responsibilities:

Understanding the product goals and related strategy and communicating with stakeholders (including clients) to clarify and define requirements

Researching, designing, implementing and maintaining enterprise and business architecture

Developing and or selecting critical components of the overall solution

Specifying and designing medium to large and/or moderately complex to complex systems

Designing, coding, testing, correcting and documenting new and amended software components from agreed specifications, and agreed subsequent iterations, using agreed

standards and tools

standards and tools Assisting with the effective allocation of task to team members,including coaching and mentoring less experienced developers and/or graduates

Participating in the review of own work and that of others

Analysing business processes to identify potential alternative and new approaches, including automation, cost assessment, benefits and change impacts

Assists with the definition and management of business goals and the scoping of medium to large or relatively complex changes

Thoroughly documenting and supporting software components that are deployed and will participate and/or lead in all facets of the software life cycle

Acting as a point of contact for technical issues, creating documentation and monitoring service levels

Ensuring that solution development projects or programmes are delivered on time, in budget and meets quality targets and aligns to the appropriate standards, methods and procedures

Desired Skills:

SQL

NODEJS

MOOC

Javascript

REACT

AWS

Bootstrap

jQuery

Pl/Sql

PHP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Our client located in Cape Town seeks a Full Stack Developer to join their growing team.

Learn more/Apply for this position