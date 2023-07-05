Software Developer (Full Stack)

Jul 5, 2023

Experience:

  • At least 7 years experience in a similar position
  • Experience of dealing with relevant stakeholders, building strong relationships with decision-makers, influencers, and clients
  • Experience of delivering consultancy type projects, whether within a consultancy or as an internal business team
  • Experience of IT in a complex business environment with the ability to translate technical concepts into business terms
  • DevOps experience
  • Experience of developing and implementing relevant strategies in a multi-supplier environment, managing third-party services

Education and training:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent
  • Relevant coding bootcamp, MOOCs certifications (e.g., Javascript, React, Node.js and AWS)
  • Additional skills : PL/SQL, Analytical queries, JQuery, Bootstrap and PHP

Responsibilities:

  • Understanding the product goals and related strategy and communicating with stakeholders (including clients) to clarify and define requirements
  • Researching, designing, implementing and maintaining enterprise and business architecture
  • Developing and or selecting critical components of the overall solution
  • Specifying and designing medium to large and/or moderately complex to complex systems
  • Designing, coding, testing, correcting and documenting new and amended software components from agreed specifications, and agreed subsequent iterations, using agreed
    standards and tools
  • Assisting with the effective allocation of task to team members,including coaching and mentoring less experienced developers and/or graduates
  • Participating in the review of own work and that of others
  • Analysing business processes to identify potential alternative and new approaches, including automation, cost assessment, benefits and change impacts
  • Assists with the definition and management of business goals and the scoping of medium to large or relatively complex changes
  • Thoroughly documenting and supporting software components that are deployed and will participate and/or lead in all facets of the software life cycle
  • Acting as a point of contact for technical issues, creating documentation and monitoring service levels
  • Ensuring that solution development projects or programmes are delivered on time, in budget and meets quality targets and aligns to the appropriate standards, methods and procedures

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • NODEJS
  • MOOC
  • Javascript
  • REACT
  • AWS
  • Bootstrap
  • jQuery
  • Pl/Sql
  • PHP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Our client located in Cape Town seeks a Full Stack Developer to join their growing team.

