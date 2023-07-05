Specialist Data Analyst (Programme Management and Automation Exp)

Jul 5, 2023

Our client in the Banking Industry is looking for a Senior/Specialist Data Analyst with Programme Management and Automation Experience. This will be a 3 – 6 months contract with possibilities of a permanent conversion.
Requirements:

  • Knowledge and experience in Reference Data Management.
  • Computer Science / Business Management Qualification or MBA with Technical Programming Skills + SQL
  • Microsoft Azure (NB)
  • People Skills and Team management (Must Have).
  • Budgeting /Resourcing and Planning (Must Have).
  • Will Lead a Team of 8-12 people.
  • Development experience -10 + years.
  • Must have experience in leading a team.

Desired Skills:

  • Business acumen
  • azure
  • development
  • SQL
  • Reference data management
  • automation

Learn more/Apply for this position