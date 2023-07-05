Systems Engineer – Western Cape Oakdale

Join a dynamic IT company in Cpt as a Systems Engineer!

You will Install, monitor, test and maintain backup solutions and provide specialised technical support (technology specific) and guidance through high level analysis, diagnosis and problem solving. This includes support, installation, implementation of IT systems for client specific projects.

This role will be on-site.

Education:

Year degree/ diploma (NQF 6) in Information Technology / Computer Science / Engineering or similar

OR

Grade 12 & minimum 5 years of IT Operational experience

Min 3-5 years of experience in modern enterprise data protection in an operational capacity with a broad spectrum of support roles and valid certifications.

Certification/ Professional Registration Suggested (as applicable):

ITIL Foundation v3/v4

Commvault Certification Engineer level required (Certified Expert preferred) with 3-5yrs experience

VMware Certified Professional (3-5yrs operational support recommended)

Microsoft Certified (3-5yrs experience recommended)

Linux enterprise support (3-5yrs Certification and experience advantageous)

IBM SKLM (experience advantageous)

IBM Spectrum Protect (experience advantageous)

AWS and Azure Cloud experience on Blob storage (experience advantageous)

Python and or PowerShell (experience advantageous)

Veaam and NetBackup enterprise support (3-5yrs advantageous)



Key Deliverables / Primary Functions

Drives continuous service improvement and optimisation of the operational landscape

Acts as the customer interface between Customer 3rd parties in planning, implementation, maintenance and during incidents

Assist in the evaluation of product sets, product features and functions to drive landscape maturity and stability

Active support and maintenance of infrastructure in alignment to defined levels of quality, standards and operability as defined within negotiated and agreed service level agreements, service level parameters or contracts.

From service transition, for the duration of the service agreement until migration or decommissioning,

Review and maintain technical infrastructure standards & procedure.

Evaluate operational compliance and assist in audit reviews and risk identification and mitigation

Participate in and assist in defining thresholds for monitoring, alerting and support

Identify operational trends through analysis to proactively manage client environments

Collaborate and strive to optimise engagement between BCX Divisions to establish and enhance relationships with customers and vendors.

Certification and Re-certification of products to ensure highest standards of skill to ensure high standard of service delivery

Support and mentor junior team members to ensure skills improvement

Standby and Afterhours support to ensure adherence to contract SLA

Functional skills

Hardware/Software Installation and management,

documentation/technical authoring

Good communication and presentation skills

Effective working in a team environment both traditional and virtual

cross-functional teams

Service orientated

Daily operational health checks, reports, and corrective actions

Attendance and support for technical representation in war room, change reviews, post-mortem, risk management,

business continuity and technical planning workshops.

2nd level operational support for Backup landscape

Desired Skills:

Commvault Certification

VMware Certified Professional

Microsoft Certified

