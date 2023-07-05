Test Analyst

Purpose of the Job

To perform functional and non-functional testing for the implementation of: – successful business solutions (new and changed applications / functionality), – defect fixes, – system enhancements, – end-to-end, systems integration and regression testing, – regression testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents, – non-functional testing such as performance-related and security-related testing.

Qualifications

Formal Education Grade 12 – essential Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical) – desirable Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB) – essential

Experience- Manual testing experience 4+ years- SQL experience 2+ years- Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc). 3+ years- Testing in a Retail sector 2+ years- SAP Integration with external systems such as BambooRose, B2B, MQ 2+ years- SAP Materials Management (MM)experience 2+ years- JDA Forecasting, ASR, AWR experience. 2+ years

Desired Skills:

manual testing

SQL

Jira

Retail

SAP

AWR

