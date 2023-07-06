Business Support Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:

AN enthusiastic, hardworking, and driven individual is sought to fill the role of a Business Support Analyst and join the Support Team hub of a global Investment Manager. This team provides a high level of personable onsite and remote technical service to the entire firm working closely with the various IT teams and external vendors to ensure a stable, efficient, and positive user experience for end users. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter with an entrepreneurial mindset, capable of taking initiative and finding innovative solutions. Customer service orientation is also paramount. You will need A+/N+ or other relevant Certifications in areas such as Office 365, Windows 10/11, Azure, Intune, OneDrive, SharePoint and Teams with at least 3+ years’ IT Support work experience. You will also need to be proficient with Mimecast, anti-virus software, Citrix, OneDrive for Business, PowerShell/SCCM, ServiceNow & experience installing and troubleshooting Bloomberg, FactSet and ThinkFolio.

DUTIES:

Provide first and second line technical support to multiple teams across different locations, specializing in application software and hardware troubleshooting.

Support regional and global workforce both on-site and remotely by utilizing diagnostic tools, extensive troubleshooting, and targeted questioning to effectively identify and resolve technical issues.

Field a high volume of end user calls received through various channels (email, teams, walk-up, phone), ensuring accurate and consistent logging and updating of all incidents and requests.

Provide clear communication and instructions to users, guiding them through IT-related problems and solutions.

Understand and support the data architecture as it relates to data sourced from third parties and internal systems, as well as data required for business applications.

Resolve incidents within Operations Level Agreement (OLA) and Service Level Agreement (SLA) timeframes.

Maintain the technical knowledge base by creating, editing, and publishing articles to Confluence for future use.

Escalate unresolved issues to appropriate internal teams while taking ownership of tickets and driving them to resolution.

Keep Incidents, Service Requests and Problems up to date with all relevant information on an ongoing basis.

Continuously and consistently update users with status information regarding their tickets ensuring effective follow-up.

Conduct post-resolution follow-ups with users to ensure their IT systems are fully functional, meets their needs, and efficiently manage multiple open issues simultaneously.

Perform user administration tasks such as password resets, user setup, adding or removing users to a distribution list on Active Directory and basic troubleshooting.

Execute queries and scripts (particularly in SQL) to perform simple troubleshooting and use logical reasoning with a systematic series of steps to identify the root causes of incidents.

Cultivate positive customer support experience and build strong relationships with stakeholders throughout the organisation.

Provide after-hours and on-call support on a rotational basis, ensuring consistent availability for urgent technical assistance.

Educate and encourage users to utilize self-service and automation tools for efficient issue resolution.

REQUIREMENTS:

Certifications or relevant experience in A+, N+ and areas such as Microsoft Office 365, Windows10/11, Azure, Intune, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams.

3+ Years of experience working in IT support.

Proficiency with Mimecast, anti-virus software, Citrix, Microsoft Office 365, MDM technologies like Microsoft Intune and cloud technologies such as OneDrive for Business.

Proficiency in installation and troubleshooting of market applications such as Bloomberg, FactSet and ThinkFolio.

Background in scripting, including experience with automation of tasks using PowerShell or SCCM.

Proficiency in ServiceNow or similar ITSM toolset.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work independently and collaborate effectively within a team and possess a tech-enabled mindset.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

A client focused and collaborative approach.

Ability to analyse, interpret and assimilate information.

Driven by results.

The ability to ‘approach and own’ and continuously seeks out opportunities for development.

