Our company is South Africa’s leading assest-based finance provider, new and for the past 40 years. Currently we’re a looking qualified intermediate-Senior Data Analyst with a Bsc Degree/relevant IT degree to join our amazing team on a 6 Months contract.

Job Description: To provide expertise and support through translating business needs into long-term architecture solutions by analyzing data, conducting root cause analysis, and recommending improvements to data quality, access, and management. Using a combination of analytical expertise and business acumen the incumbent will extract reporting requirements from business, and deliver on.

Minimum Requirement/Experience:

Minimum Qualification: Relevant BSc or BCom degree.

Preferred Qualification: Honours degree with focus in Information Management Dama Certification.

Minimum Experience: 3 to 5 years’ relevant experience.

Additional requirements: In accordance with National Credit Act (NCA) candidates applying for this role will require a credit record check.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

BI

Power-BI

