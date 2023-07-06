Data Manager (MOSAIC) The CATALYST Study (Wits RHI) – Gauteng Parkview

Minimum 2 years experience in Data Management

Relevant experience in database development and design

Experience in logical data modeling, database performance tuning, troubleshooting, and database backup and recovery

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Certification in good clinical practice and experience in clinical trials or a research environment would be an advantage

Additional experience in data management, analysis, and reporting

Knowledge of HIV/AIDS experience in clinical trial data management

Experience implementing and managing quality control systems for data

Good interpersonal skills with the ability to navigate complicated situations

Excellent written and verbal and communication skills

Knowledge of MySQL, Visual Basic, RedCAP, and Power BI will be an advantage

Self-motivated

Strong attention to detail

Able to meet deadlines

Able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 19 July 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computer Skills

Computing

Healthcare

Medical

About The Employer:

BackgroundThe Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Learn more/Apply for this position