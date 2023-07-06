Data Scientist Data Engineer

The Data Scientist will be responsible for investment related machine learning research, analysis, and quantitative tool/process development. The role also includes developing data flow and data processes which includes efficiently receiving, transferring, processing, analyzing, and integrating 3rd party systems for investment research and business operational processes. Strong programming skills, particularly in Python and SQL are therefore essential. Solid experience managing and analysing large amounts of data is a must. Experience with version control and database solutions is necessary as well

EXPERIENCE

Up to 3 years’ experience with a specific focus in machine learning, data analysis, and have produced ETL processes at scale are essential.

Basic understanding of financial instruments and markets

Exceptional skill and experience in Python and SQL

Git version control

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

University Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/Maths/Stats/Actuarial/Quantitative Finance/Data Science)

Strong programming skills in Python and SQL

Excellent understanding of statistical learning and statistical models

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

