Developer (VB) 2023_41

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for a Developer (VB).

To develop, support and enhance Applications using a variety of tools and methology.

To assist in establishing, maintaining and expanding the DevOps practices using Azure tools.

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.

7+ Years’ experience relating to:

Mining Industry or Performance Management Systems. experience is preferred.

Application Development using C#, SQL, angular.

VB experience.

DevOps practice.

Software development practices.

This role requires a service-oriented mentality, high sense of ownership of the problems and requests assigned, focus on managing and resolving issues in alignment with the SLAs, establishing and maintaining communication with technology customers to keep them updated with status of their requests, initiating and performing changes on production systems and proactively escalating any issues that cannot be resolved within the established timeframes

Desired Skills:

7+ years experience

Mining and/or Performance Mgmt experience

Application development (C#

SQL

angular)

VB experience

DevOps practice

Software development practices

