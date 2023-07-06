DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The DevOps Engineer will be responsible for implementing all software development frameworks including automated testing and continuous integration/deployment as well containerisation and service monitoring. The role includes developing data-centric applications that house data flow and data processes which includes receiving, transferring, processing, analyzing, and integrating 3rd party systems for investment research and business operational processes. Strong programming skills, particularly in Python, SQL and systems administration are therefore essential. Experience managing and analysing large amounts of data is a must. Experience with version control and database solutions is necessary as well.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

Up to 3 years’ experience in a role proven as a DevOps Engineer, preferably in a systematic and quantitative asset management or financial technology environment.

Proficiency in scripting languages such as Python, Bash, or PowerShell for automation and orchestration tasks.

Experience with CI/CD tools (e.g. GitHub Actions, GitLab CI/CD) and version control systems (e.g., Git).

Solid understanding of containerization technologies (e.g., Docker) and experience deploying and managing containerized applications.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

University Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/information Systems/Engineering/Statistics)

Strong programming skills in Python, SQL, Bash

Data analysis skills would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

DevOps Engineering

