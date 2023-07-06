Enabling environment critical to building a digital economy

Kathy Gibson reports – The world is forging ahead with a digital agenda, but African countries – including South Africa – are still battling to achieve the basic connectivity needed to join the revolution.

“The world is mutating before our eyes,” says Philly Mapulane, deputy minister of the department of communications and digital technology, addressing the Huawei Eco-Connect Sub-Saharan Africa 2023 in Sandton today.

He points out that the World Bank estimates that the digital economy will contribute more than 60% to global GDP, with ICT expected to play a major role in enabling this growth and contributing to more than 50% of the global economy.

Technologies like 5G are enabling new connectivity options and driving new business opportunities. And the recent launch of Huawei’s 5.5G technology has the potential to increase speed and accuracy by a factor of 10.

“This will further accelerate digital transformation,” Mapulane says. “But, while the world is enjoying the post-5G environment, Africa is still grappling with the challenges of bridging the digital divid.

“We are acutely aware that the continent is falling behind. Many countries are still struggling to roll out slower 4G networks – and these are currently at just 30% penetration.

“We are also struggling to create digital literacy and roll out digital devices.”

This is why the department of communications and digital technology is making the rollout of ICT infrastructure, together with bringing down its cost, as one of its top priorities, he says.

“We cannot allow the digital era to create another segregation of our people.”

Mapulane says the department is cognizant of the fact that digital transformation can only be achieved if a number of requirements are met:

* There must be affordable, reliable and secure connectivity. “Through SA Connect we seek to expand connectivity by rolling out digital infrastructure to ensure 80% of South African have access in the next three years, and to ensure universal connectivity. We recognise we cannot do it on our own, so call on industry to support government in ensuring no-one is left behind.”

* Affordable broadband services and devices. “With the ever-increasing cost of living, it’s important to ensure access to affordable and quality digital services so citizens can access government services.

* Support for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs). “SMMEs play a significant role in innovation and employment, not least because they are accessible to the market,” Mapulane says. “We want the industry to create special packages to support them.”

Some initiatives to create an inclusive environment include the long-awaited digital migration project, which expects to achieve analogue switch-off by the end of this month. “This will free up the high-demand spectrum which will improve the ability of mobile operators to build robust networks with better penetration and reach,” Mapulane says.

The department is also close to finalising the next-generation spectrum policy and a digital economy masterplan, which will encourage the deployment of 5.5G technologies.

The presidential commission for the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) will review policies and legislation to allow for the delivery of digital capabilities which will help to create new business opportunities, Mapulane adds.

The department is also working with ICASA (the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa) to rapidly develop digital guidelines, while the newly-published Electronic Communication Amendment Bill seeks to address issues including roaming and the cost of communication.

Mapulane is also hopeful that the upcoming BRICS Communication Ministers meeting will result in agreement on co-operation and collaboration in digital opportunities, and agreement on a platform for digital communications.