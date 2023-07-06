Intermediate Business Analyst X2 – Western Cape Cape Town

Based in Kuilsriver, position is onsite.

Requirements Elicitation, Management and Collaboration:

• Investigate, evaluate, design, and propose solutions to address business requirements

• Validate that the stated requirements match the stakeholders’ expectations

• Work with project stakeholders to identify, model, and then document their requirements and business domain details

• Structure the requirements in the agreed format so that it is understandable by all stakeholders

• Ensure the timely analysis and documentation of business requirements for the delivery team

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills to help the team work together and to provide a good service

• Communicate the requirements to all stakeholders and obtain stakeholder sign off within the estimate time

• Capture areas of opposing opinion

Functional Competencies:

• Good understanding of business analysis concepts, tools, and methodologies.

• Ability to facilitate, research, model and define requirements

• Experience working in a scrum development process.

• Quick problem solver with an eye for detail and accuracy

• Ability to work independently as well as in a team.

• Experience in using SQL to query databases and complete test cases is advantageous.

Qualifications:

• 3-year tertiary qualification in relevant technical/analytical related field of study

• Diploma in Business Analysis from FTI or equivalent

Experience

• 3 Years + experience in an intermediate role within a formal business analysis environment

• Experience within the Financial Services industry would be advantageous

• Experience with Contact Centre work will be advantageous.

• Experience with Telephony, Automated Diallers, WhatsApp integration, and other communication technologies will be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Scrum

SQL

Testing

About The Employer:

Our client incorporates personal loans and stores credit operations through registered credit providers.

Learn more/Apply for this position