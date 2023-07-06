Intermediate Business Analyst X2 – Western Cape Cape Town

Based in Kuilsriver, position is onsite.
Requirements Elicitation, Management and Collaboration:
• Investigate, evaluate, design, and propose solutions to address business requirements
• Validate that the stated requirements match the stakeholders’ expectations
• Work with project stakeholders to identify, model, and then document their requirements and business domain details
• Structure the requirements in the agreed format so that it is understandable by all stakeholders
• Ensure the timely analysis and documentation of business requirements for the delivery team
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills to help the team work together and to provide a good service
• Communicate the requirements to all stakeholders and obtain stakeholder sign off within the estimate time
• Capture areas of opposing opinion
Functional Competencies:
• Good understanding of business analysis concepts, tools, and methodologies.
• Ability to facilitate, research, model and define requirements
• Experience working in a scrum development process.
• Quick problem solver with an eye for detail and accuracy
• Ability to work independently as well as in a team.
• Experience in using SQL to query databases and complete test cases is advantageous.
Qualifications:
• 3-year tertiary qualification in relevant technical/analytical related field of study
• Diploma in Business Analysis from FTI or equivalent
Experience
• 3 Years + experience in an intermediate role within a formal business analysis environment
• Experience within the Financial Services industry would be advantageous
• Experience with Contact Centre work will be advantageous.
• Experience with Telephony, Automated Diallers, WhatsApp integration, and other communication technologies will be advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Scrum
- SQL
- Testing
About The Employer:
Our client incorporates personal loans and stores credit operations through registered credit providers.