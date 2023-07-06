IT Service Delivery Manager at Reverside

Position: IT Service Delivery Manager

Job Summary:

Reverside is looking for an experienced IT Service Delivery Manager to oversee the delivery of IT services to our clients. The ideal candidate will possess a wide understanding of different programming languages such as C#, Java, Angular, React, and JavaScript. They will have a proven track record of successfully managing software projects and working with consultants across multiple client engagements. The IT Service Delivery Manager will be responsible for ensuring the smooth execution of projects, maintaining high client satisfaction levels, and driving continuous improvement in service delivery.

Responsibilities:

Project Management:

Lead and manage end-to-end software projects, ensuring on-time delivery, adherence to quality standards, and successful implementation.

Develop project plans, including scope definition, resource allocation, and task scheduling.

Monitor project progress, identify risks and issues, and take corrective actions as required.

Act as a primary point of contact for clients, addressing their concerns and ensuring their needs are met throughout the project lifecycle.

Service Delivery:

Collaborate with internal teams and external consultants to deliver high-quality IT services to clients.

Develop and implement service delivery strategies, methodologies, and best practices.

Define and monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure service delivery effectiveness.

Continuously identify opportunities for process improvement and implement corrective measures to enhance service quality and efficiency.

Client Relationship Management:

Foster and maintain strong relationships with clients, acting as a trusted advisor and point of contact.

Understand client requirements, provide technical guidance, and recommend suitable solutions.

Proactively identify opportunities to upsell additional services or products to clients.

Resolve any client escalations in a timely and satisfactory manner.

Team Management:

Lead and motivate a team of IT professionals, providing guidance, support, and mentorship.

Collaborate with the HR department to recruit, onboard, and train new team members.

Conduct performance evaluations and provide constructive feedback to promote individual and team growth.

Foster a collaborative and positive work environment that encourages innovation and continuous learning.

Requirements:

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent practical experience).

Proven experience in IT service delivery management, preferably in a consulting or professional services environment.

Demonstrated success in managing and delivering software projects, including experience with Agile or other project management methodologies.

Technical Skills:

Strong understanding of programming languages such as C#, Java, Angular, React, and JavaScript.

Knowledge of software development lifecycle (SDLC) processes and methodologies.

Familiarity with web technologies, databases, and cloud computing platforms.

Proficiency in project management tools and collaboration platforms.

Interpersonal Skills:

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to interact effectively with clients, stakeholders, and team members.

Strong leadership abilities, including the ability to inspire and motivate teams to achieve project goals.

Exceptional problem-solving and decision-making skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks and manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Demonstrated ability to build and maintain strong client relationships and ensure client satisfaction.

Certifications (Preferred, but not required):

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification or equivalent.

ITIL Foundation certification or higher.

Desired Skills:

C#

Java

.Net Core

JavaScript

Service Delivery

Angular

React

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

