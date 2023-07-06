Junior Software Developer

Jul 6, 2023

Our client in the research and training sector based in Port Elizabeth is seeking to employ a motivated, dynamic, creative, and enthusiastic Junior Software Developer.
Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
  • Able to adapt to a fast-paced work environment.
  • Able to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Ability to use version control software and provide accurate and up to date documentation.
  • Has strong problem-solving skills and willingness to learn new techniques and technologies.
  • Understanding of data structures will be advantageous.
  • Understanding of software security and best practices for secure coding.
  • C#, VB.NET, VB Script, HTML, Java, JavaScript, CSS, DAX, SQL Server, SQLite, SSIS
  • Process driven
  • Strong Numerical Skills
  • Proficiency with MS Office packages.

Responsibilities:

  • Participate in full life-cycle development from requirements through implementation.
  • Evaluate and understand various business functions to effectively transform business requirements into software solutions.
  • Apply coding and software best practices, develop reference and proof of concept implementations.
  • Communicate with internal stakeholders across all areas of responsibility including but not limited to business logic, performance, scalability, and integrations.
  • Assist in specifying the features of physical design, estimate time and effort to complete each feature, build and implementation of features, prepare product for deployment.
  • Work on minor bug issues.
  • Issue weekly reporting on status of software under development.
  • Conduct development tests.
  • Monitor the performance of internal systems.
  • Analyze user needs and software requirements to inform system design.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of submitting your application.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development
  • C#
  • VB.NET
  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • CSS
  • SSIS

