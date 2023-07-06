Our client in the Electrical / Mechanical sector based in Uitenhageis currently looking to employ a PLC Programmer.
A wonderful career opportunity awaits you.
Requirements:
- Tertiary Qualifications: Mechatronics / Electronics / Electrical Engineering.
- Experience with Allen-Bradley and/or Siemens PLCs preferable.
- Experience with electrical wiring and fault finding.
- Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.
- Ability to work alone and with a team.
Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:
- Development of PLC programs for machines following specific customer requirements and/or standards.
- Development of HMI programs.
- Modifications to existing PLC programs.
- On-site support during commissioning and startup.
- Draft technical documentation and training material where necessary.
- Assist with machine design and project development.
- Thinking ahead in terms of industry trends and new technologies.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying you may assume that your application was unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- PLC Programmer
- Mechatronics
- Electronics
- Electrical Engineering
- Allen-Bradley
- Siemans
- PLC