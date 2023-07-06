PPC Specialist

Are you fluent in English, creative, passionate, and have interest and experience in online marketing, managing large PPC campaigns? Would you like to join a team of enthusiastic affiliate marketing professionals at a fast-growing company in a dynamic industry? If you’ve answered “Yes” to all of these, then you could be just the right fit for their team!
Responsibilities:
- Developing performance advertising strategies for different international projects, with an emphasis on affiliate marketing;
- Creating and managing Google Ads campaigns, including Search Ads, Display Ads, Remarketing, Google Shopping Ads, YouTube Ads, etc.;
- Creating and managing performance advertising campaigns on other PPC platforms (Bing, Yahoo, Programmatic advertising, Native ads, and others);
- Taking part in marketing analysis and research, building brand and marketing strategies;
- Developing promotional digital marketing campaigns for various products and services;
- Suggest and develop new campaigns across multiple channels;
- Keep abreast of PPC and SEM trends;
- Produce KPI reports for management;
- Collaborate with other development team members and other departments to drive innovation and help define internal standards; participate too in self-directed learning, tech groups and workshops to learn new technologies and expand knowledge.
Requirements:
- At least 2-3 years of experience with Google Ads/ FB Ads / Bing AdCenter and/or other types of programmatic advertising;
- Experience with Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager;
- Experience with Voluum/Red Track or similar tools, Ahrefs, Semrush;
- Experience in buying traffic from Native ads networks;
- Experience with affiliate marketing considered an asset;
- Budget management skills;
- Excellent analytical skills;
- General knowledge of web design technologies (HTML, JavaScript, CSS, etc.);
- Fluency in the English language;
- Proficiency in managing moderate to large scale PPC accounts in a variety of different business verticals;
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- Google Ads
- Google Analytics
- PPC