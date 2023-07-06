PPC Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 6, 2023

Are you fluent in English, creative, passionate, and have interest and experience in online marketing, managing large PPC campaigns? Would you like to join a team of enthusiastic affiliate marketing professionals at a fast-growing company in a dynamic industry? If you’ve answered “Yes” to all of these, then you could be just the right fit for their team!
Responsibilities:

  • Developing performance advertising strategies for different international projects, with an emphasis on affiliate marketing;
  • Creating and managing Google Ads campaigns, including Search Ads, Display Ads, Remarketing, Google Shopping Ads, YouTube Ads, etc.;
  • Creating and managing performance advertising campaigns on other PPC platforms (Bing, Yahoo, Programmatic advertising, Native ads, and others);
  • Taking part in marketing analysis and research, building brand and marketing strategies;
  • Developing promotional digital marketing campaigns for various products and services;
  • Suggest and develop new campaigns across multiple channels;
  • Keep abreast of PPC and SEM trends;
  • Produce KPI reports for management;
  • Collaborate with other development team members and other departments to drive innovation and help define internal standards; participate too in self-directed learning, tech groups and workshops to learn new technologies and expand knowledge.

Requirements:

  • At least 2-3 years of experience with Google Ads/ FB Ads / Bing AdCenter and/or other types of programmatic advertising;
  • Experience with Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager;
  • Experience with Voluum/Red Track or similar tools, Ahrefs, Semrush;
  • Experience in buying traffic from Native ads networks;
  • Experience with affiliate marketing considered an asset;
  • Budget management skills;
  • Excellent analytical skills;
  • General knowledge of web design technologies (HTML, JavaScript, CSS, etc.);
  • Fluency in the English language;
  • Proficiency in managing moderate to large scale PPC accounts in a variety of different business verticals;

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

  • Google Ads
  • Google Analytics
  • PPC

