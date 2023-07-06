Quality Assurance Tester – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Are you a testing enthusiast with a passion for leading teams?

Calling all Quality Assurance individuals who are ready to be the hero when it comes to ensuring top quality and development training?

Join us as we revolutionize the way by ensuring top-notch software quality in a hybrid work environment.

Take charge, elevate our testing strategy, and make a lasting impact on our organization.

The role is based in the “Jacaranda City”-Pretoria

The core Skills we seek:

Solid experience in leading application quality testing

Automated Quality Assurance

A minimum of 7 years’ experience in application Quality Assurance

2 years’ experience in training and development management (essential)

Test Planning and control

Test Analysis and design

Defect Management

Training Management

Go on, smash that Apply button and let the wheels of time begin the change in your career path

Desired Skills:

Training And Development

Automation

Learn more/Apply for this position