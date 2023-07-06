Scrum Master

Scrum Master

Once a week – going to office – Alice Lane or Pretoria or RR

** Safe certified

Job Description

As a Scrum Master, you will help teams from our clients with their Agile way of working, more specifically help Scrum teams to thrive.

This key position will put you in a central and challenging position, which offers a great opportunity to be highly visible within the client organization, create impact, further develop facilitation and coaching skills, and accelerate your professional growth.

We are looking for someone who:

o Is a natural listener and can work with several types of people in- and outside the team,

o Can coach one or more teams to improve their collaboration and Agile way of working,

o Will challenge existing ways of working, and (help) implement improvements where necessary,

o Can explain why certain behavior or processes help or block the team,

o Knows how to collaborate with and challenge the Product Owner and other stakeholders,

o Is comfortable with organizing meetings, training or workshops and has good facilitation skills,

o Wants to play an active role in our internal Agile community,

o Will play an active part in developing and coaching colleagues to become a Scrum Master

o Wants to play an active role in our internal Agile community,

o Will play an active part in developing and coaching colleagues to become a Scrum Master,

Experience & Qualifications IT Degree 5-7 years’ experience as a Scrum Master Agile certifications such as CSM (Certified Scrum Master), CSP (Certified Scrum Practitioner, SAFe agile or equivalent required).

5 years’ exposure to Scrum and Kanban methodologies.

Knowledge of the banking industry will be an advantage.

Knowledge of digital channels (web, mobile etc.) will be an advantage.

Familiarity with JIRA will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

SAFe

scrum master

