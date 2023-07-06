Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Scrum Master
Once a week – going to office – Alice Lane or Pretoria or RR
** Safe certified
Job Description
- As a Scrum Master, you will help teams from our clients with their Agile way of working, more specifically help Scrum teams to thrive.
- This key position will put you in a central and challenging position, which offers a great opportunity to be highly visible within the client organization, create impact, further develop facilitation and coaching skills, and accelerate your professional growth.
- We are looking for someone who:
o Is a natural listener and can work with several types of people in- and outside the team,
o Can coach one or more teams to improve their collaboration and Agile way of working,
o Will challenge existing ways of working, and (help) implement improvements where necessary,
o Can explain why certain behavior or processes help or block the team,
o Knows how to collaborate with and challenge the Product Owner and other stakeholders,
o Is comfortable with organizing meetings, training or workshops and has good facilitation skills,
o Wants to play an active role in our internal Agile community,
o Will play an active part in developing and coaching colleagues to become a Scrum Master
- Experience & Qualifications IT Degree 5-7 years’ experience as a Scrum Master Agile certifications such as CSM (Certified Scrum Master), CSP (Certified Scrum Practitioner, SAFe agile or equivalent required).
- 5 years’ exposure to Scrum and Kanban methodologies.
- Knowledge of the banking industry will be an advantage.
- Knowledge of digital channels (web, mobile etc.) will be an advantage.
- Familiarity with JIRA will be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- SAFe
- scrum master