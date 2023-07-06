Senior Business Analyst

This is a shout for all Go-Getter Business Analysts !!

If you’re a senior analyst who wants to beat the crazy Cape Town traffic and experience the luxury of not reporting to an office everyday of the week but only 2, definitely a plus during these wintery months, This the role for you !!

The purpose of this role is to deliver a project’s business analysis scope as well as assist the product team to clarify, design and develop functional and non-functional features for the company’s products and customer solutions.

Duties that you would be responsible for:

Pre-Sales Analysis/Product Support

Work with the relevant Product Manager to elicit accurate and comprehensive product roadmap/backlog requirements.

Work with the relevant Product Manager and Account Manager to analyse client requirements to determine scope and effort in support of the client commercial engagement.

Complete modelling, including providing Product Manager with input to business case; and

Do product demonstrations and provide sales support.

Provide leadership to the Business Analysis Competence and support other business analysts.

Business Requirements Analysis:

Work closely with external and internal stakeholders to analyze their objectives and clarify the stakeholder needs or problem/opportunity statement;

Undertake stakeholder and competitor analysis;

Facilitate requirements, analysis/discovery sessions and design workshops to discover information related to the process or requirements from business stakeholders;

Work with Product Manager to elicit accurate and comprehensive functional and non-functional requirements from project stakeholders (including Account Manager and Architect);

Analyze and translate business requirements from clients into business requirements specifications that are used by architects, developers, and testers to build and test a software solution;

Participate in the planning and prioritization of project scope requirements with stakeholders.

Education and Experience:

Tertiary Diploma (Commerce);

5+ Years BA experience (including 2 years Payment’s domain experience)

Intermediate level analysis certification (CBPA/IIB).

Internal & User Acceptance Testing

Development

Business Requirements Analysis

Desired Skills:

payments domain

payments

payments systems

Business analysis

internal testing

user acceptance testing

modelling

product support

