Senior Business Analyst

Jul 6, 2023

This is a shout for all Go-Getter Business Analysts !!

If you’re a senior analyst who wants to beat the crazy Cape Town traffic and experience the luxury of not reporting to an office everyday of the week but only 2, definitely a plus during these wintery months, This the role for you !!

The purpose of this role is to deliver a project’s business analysis scope as well as assist the product team to clarify, design and develop functional and non-functional features for the company’s products and customer solutions.

Duties that you would be responsible for:

  • Pre-Sales Analysis/Product Support
  • Work with the relevant Product Manager to elicit accurate and comprehensive product roadmap/backlog requirements.
  • Work with the relevant Product Manager and Account Manager to analyse client requirements to determine scope and effort in support of the client commercial engagement.
  • Complete modelling, including providing Product Manager with input to business case; and
  • Do product demonstrations and provide sales support.
  • Provide leadership to the Business Analysis Competence and support other business analysts.

Business Requirements Analysis:

  • Work closely with external and internal stakeholders to analyze their objectives and clarify the stakeholder needs or problem/opportunity statement;
  • Undertake stakeholder and competitor analysis;
  • Facilitate requirements, analysis/discovery sessions and design workshops to discover information related to the process or requirements from business stakeholders;
  • Work with Product Manager to elicit accurate and comprehensive functional and non-functional requirements from project stakeholders (including Account Manager and Architect);
  • Analyze and translate business requirements from clients into business requirements specifications that are used by architects, developers, and testers to build and test a software solution;
  • Participate in the planning and prioritization of project scope requirements with stakeholders.

Education and Experience:

  • Tertiary Diploma (Commerce);
  • 5+ Years BA experience (including 2 years Payment’s domain experience)
  • Intermediate level analysis certification (CBPA/IIB).

Business Requirements Analysis

Desired Skills:

  • payments domain
  • payments
  • payments systems
  • Business analysis
  • internal testing
  • user acceptance testing
  • modelling
  • product support

