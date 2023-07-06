Senior Business Analyst (CH920)

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions, is looking for a Senior Business Analyst.

The Business Analyst role is an integral part of the SDLC in the context of an Agile way of work. This role is the agent of change. As liaisons between the business community and technical solution providers, a Business Analyst is responsible for understanding business needs, assessing the business impact of those changes, capturing, analysing, and documenting requirements and processes and supporting the communication and delivery of requirements with relevant stakeholders in an agile way.

You will bring your technical background to the table to build strong solutions with the team.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS – QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree/diploma in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology or related

Diploma in Business Analysis or related

Certification in UML preferable

Agile certification preferable

Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment would be advantageous

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

6 years’+ experience within a Business Analysis environment

Understanding of agile methodologies and experience within agile events (able to step in and facilitate any of these events) Stand-ups Refinement Planning sessions Review Retro

Understanding of low-fidelity prototyping techniques in developing specifications preferable

Previous experience in facilitating user groups and user acceptance testing

Previous experience in facilitating JAD sessions

Experience in dealing with Product Owners/stakeholders on all levels

Previous experience in creating basic mock-ups for screen design

You will preferably have a background in systems analysis or development

BPMN 2.0, Business Process Mapping and UML Modelling

JIRA and Confluence

Data Modelling

Personality:

Competent Verbal Communication

Good Listening Skills

Ability to Understand and Achieve Delegated Objectives

Being able to manage Stakeholder engagement

Being Diligent with Time Management

Good management skills

Competencies required:

Client focus

Time management and prioritization

Team player

Self-motivated

Analytical and Logical thinking

In return, we offer you

Culture – We pay attention to output rather than time spent, and we offer a flexible working environment.

We pay attention to output rather than time spent, and we offer a flexible working environment. Employer of choice – Our managers believe in putting their people first and are devoted to their growth and development, hence we practice servant leadership (inverted pyramid).

Our managers believe in putting their people first and are devoted to their growth and development, hence we practice servant leadership (inverted pyramid). Passion – Bring a sense of purpose to work and depart with a sense of success.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Business Analysis

Business Requirement Document (BRD)

Confluence

Jira

Joint Application Design (JAD)

Software Development

