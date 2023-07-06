Senior Business Analyst (CH920)

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions, is looking for a Senior Business Analyst.
The Business Analyst role is an integral part of the SDLC in the context of an Agile way of work. This role is the agent of change. As liaisons between the business community and technical solution providers, a Business Analyst is responsible for understanding business needs, assessing the business impact of those changes, capturing, analysing, and documenting requirements and processes and supporting the communication and delivery of requirements with relevant stakeholders in an agile way.
You will bring your technical background to the table to build strong solutions with the team.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS – QUALIFICATIONS
- Bachelor’s degree/diploma in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology or related
- Diploma in Business Analysis or related
- Certification in UML preferable
- Agile certification preferable
- Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment would be advantageous
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- 6 years’+ experience within a Business Analysis environment
- Understanding of agile methodologies and experience within agile events (able to step in and facilitate any of these events)
- Stand-ups
- Refinement
- Planning sessions
- Review
- Retro
- Understanding of low-fidelity prototyping techniques in developing specifications preferable
- Previous experience in facilitating user groups and user acceptance testing
- Previous experience in facilitating JAD sessions
- Experience in dealing with Product Owners/stakeholders on all levels
- Previous experience in creating basic mock-ups for screen design
- You will preferably have a background in systems analysis or development
- BPMN 2.0, Business Process Mapping and UML Modelling
- JIRA and Confluence
- Data Modelling
Personality:
- Competent Verbal Communication
- Good Listening Skills
- Ability to Understand and Achieve Delegated Objectives
- Being able to manage Stakeholder engagement
- Being Diligent with Time Management
- Good management skills
Competencies required:
- Client focus
- Time management and prioritization
- Team player
- Self-motivated
- Analytical and Logical thinking
In return, we offer you
- Culture – We pay attention to output rather than time spent, and we offer a flexible working environment.
- Employer of choice – Our managers believe in putting their people first and are devoted to their growth and development, hence we practice servant leadership (inverted pyramid).
- Passion – Bring a sense of purpose to work and depart with a sense of success.
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Business Analysis
- Business Requirement Document (BRD)
- Confluence
- Jira
- Joint Application Design (JAD)
- Software Development