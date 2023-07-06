Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Rondebosch

This is a shout for all Go-Getter Business Analysts !!
If you’re a senior analyst who wants to beat the crazy Cape Town traffic and experience the luxury of not reporting to an office everyday of the week but only 2, definitely a plus during these wintery months, This the role for you !!
The purpose of this role is to deliver a project’s business analysis scope as well as assist the product team to clarify, design and develop functional and non-functional features for the company’s products and customer solutions.
Duties that you would be responsible for:
- Pre-Sales Analysis/Product Support
- Work with the relevant Product Manager to elicit accurate and comprehensive product roadmap/backlog requirements.
- Work with the relevant Product Manager and Account Manager to analyse client requirements to determine scope and effort in support of the client commercial engagement.
- Complete modelling, including providing Product Manager with input to business case; and
- Do product demonstrations and provide sales support.
- Provide leadership to the Business Analysis Competence and support other business analysts.
Business Requirements Analysis:
- Work closely with external and internal stakeholders to analyze their objectives and clarify the stakeholder needs or problem/opportunity statement;
- Undertake stakeholder and competitor analysis;
- Facilitate requirements, analysis/discovery sessions and design workshops to discover information related to the process or requirements from business stakeholders;
- Work with Product Manager to elicit accurate and comprehensive functional and non-functional requirements from project stakeholders (including Account Manager and Architect);
- Analyze and translate business requirements from clients into business requirements specifications that are used by architects, developers, and testers to build and test a software solution;
- Participate in the planning and prioritization of project scope requirements with stakeholders.
Education and Experience:
- Tertiary Diploma (Commerce);
- 5+ Years BA experience (including 2 years Payment’s domain experience)
- Intermediate level analysis certification (CBPA/IIB).
