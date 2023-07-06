Senior Infrastructure Architect

To lead and manage the IT Infrastructure Architecture Team in developing a Group IT Infrastructure Architecture aligned to business strategy and technology direction, mapping solutions across all divisions and systems, validating proposed new systems and changes, developing architectural frameworks and policies and facilitating project prioritization. To identify new and emerging relevant technologies, methodologies and products and to evaluate their potential value to the company.

Requirements:

Accountable for the infrastructure technology strategy, developing standardised solutions within a complex and integrated technology environment

Direct the development, execution, and continuous improvement of the Infrastructure architecture strategy, with guidance from the Infrastructure transform manager

Ensure that the formulated strategy is in sync with the overall business strategy and meets Enterprise architectural standards

Develop architectural standards and 5-year technology roadmaps.

Ensure that architecture standards and methods are effectively documented and communicated

Plan, design, engineer and lead the architecture of Infrastructure solutions with appropriate technologies and capabilities to meet the business requirements

Evaluate the technical and economic feasibility of proposed solutions.

Create and present business cases, champion strategies to multiple stakeholders at all levels in IT and the business

Understand in-depth the server, networking, IT device and communication technology trends, emerging ideas, options and solutions available on how to evolve the capabilities and utilization within the firm

Understand how to optimise existing Infrastructure, including Private Cloud, aligned to a company Infrastructure strategy

Proactively and continuously investigate, monitor the current-state infrastructure usage and solutions in use, to identify gaps, limitations and come up with the required solutions and remediation

Lead creation of infrastructure focused standards in order to ensure deployed solutions are scalable, immutable and resilient

Lead the architectural efforts of large, complex technology projects typically spanning more than one year and involving multiple vendors, multiple technologies, leading edge technologies, and broad implications for the IT architecture

Consult on design to project teams for large projects, providing insights and unique approaches that add significant value to the business

Ensure infrastructure solutions are implemented and delivered as per the agreed upon architectural design

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science or Related Field.

10 years’ experience in IT, of which at least 3 years’ experience in a lead role in large projects is desired

Experience in IT Solution Design / IT Operations / IT Outsourcing / IT Service Management

Experience with an Architecture Design Framework, example TOGAF

5 years strategic planning

Developing a multi-year technology strategy for IT technology types to ensure ROI and improve efficiency – updated annually

Designing and ratifying solutions from service providers to ensure the assets are relevant for 5-8 years.

1 year tactical planning and execution against operational plans ongoing

Desired Skills:

IT SOLUTION DESIGN

IT OPERATIONS

IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT

Architecture Design

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

