Senior Microsoft Engineer – 6 months contract
North Rand
Role Over View
The individual plays a critical role in carrying out Microsoft 365 (M365) and Azure load projects,
focusing on various key areas such as SharePoint, Exchange Online, Security and Compliance,
Endpoint Manager (Intune), Teams, Azure Sentinel, Azure Log Analytics, Azure Cost Management,
and NHBRC Website Migration and Configuration
Responsibilities:
- MS SharePoint: Utilise your expertise to support SharePoint deployments, configurations,
- and maintenance.
- Exchange Online: Ensure seamless management and optimisation of Exchange Online
- services.
- Security and Compliance: Implement robust security measures and compliance strategies
- within M365 and Azure.
- Endpoint Manager “Intune”: Leverage your skills to manage and configure endpoint devices
- using Intune.
- MS Teams: Drive successful implementation and adoption of Microsoft Teams for effective
- collaboration and communication.
- Azure Sentinel: Implement and manage Azure Sentinel to provide advanced threat detection
- and response.
- Azure Log Analytics: Utilise Azure Log Analytics to monitor and analyse system and
- application logs.
- Azure Cost Management: Optimise costs and resource allocation within Azure using effective
- cost management strategies.
- NHBRC Website Migration and Configuration: Lead the migration and configuration of the
- NHBRC website, ensuring a smooth transition and optimal performance
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft 365
- Azure
- Share Point