Senior Microsoft Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Senior Microsoft Engineer – 6 months contract

North Rand



Role Over View

The individual plays a critical role in carrying out Microsoft 365 (M365) and Azure load projects,

focusing on various key areas such as SharePoint, Exchange Online, Security and Compliance,

Endpoint Manager (Intune), Teams, Azure Sentinel, Azure Log Analytics, Azure Cost Management,

and NHBRC Website Migration and Configuration

Responsibilities:

MS SharePoint: Utilise your expertise to support SharePoint deployments, configurations,

and maintenance.

Exchange Online: Ensure seamless management and optimisation of Exchange Online

services.

Security and Compliance: Implement robust security measures and compliance strategies

within M365 and Azure.

Endpoint Manager “Intune”: Leverage your skills to manage and configure endpoint devices

using Intune.

MS Teams: Drive successful implementation and adoption of Microsoft Teams for effective

collaboration and communication.

Azure Sentinel: Implement and manage Azure Sentinel to provide advanced threat detection

and response.

Azure Log Analytics: Utilise Azure Log Analytics to monitor and analyse system and

application logs.

Azure Cost Management: Optimise costs and resource allocation within Azure using effective

cost management strategies.

NHBRC Website Migration and Configuration: Lead the migration and configuration of the

NHBRC website, ensuring a smooth transition and optimal performance

Desired Skills:

Microsoft 365

Azure

Share Point

Learn more/Apply for this position