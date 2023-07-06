Software Support Specialist (Full-Time) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

We are seeking a highly skilled and detail-oriented Troubleshooting Specialist with development experience to join our clients dynamic team. In this role, you will be responsible for identifying and resolving software issues, primarily focusing on back-end coding and troubleshooting.

Your expertise will contribute to the smooth operation of our software systems and ensure a seamless user experience. As a Troubleshooting Specialist, you will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including developers, quality assurance engineers, and project managers, to diagnose and resolve technical problems efficiently.

If you are a problem solver with a strong background in back-end coding and troubleshooting, this is an excellent opportunity to showcase your skills and make a significant impact on our organization.

Responsibilities:

Analyse and troubleshoot software issues related to back-end coding and functionality to identify root causes and provide effective solutions.

Collaborate with development teams to understand software architecture, codebase, and business requirements in order to diagnose problems accurately.

Develop and implement efficient strategies for debugging, testing, and resolving complex software issues in a timely manner.

Utilize debugging tools, logs, and error reports to trace and isolate issues within the software system.

Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code to fix bugs and enhance the performance of back-end systems.

Conduct comprehensive testing and quality assurance to verify the effectiveness of implemented solutions and ensure stability and reliability.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, quality assurance engineers, and project managers, to communicate problem resolutions and provide technical support.

Stay up to date with industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in back-end development and troubleshooting techniques.

Contribute to process improvements and knowledge sharing within the team to enhance overall efficiency and effectiveness.

Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to maintain code quality standards.

Qualifications:

Certificates/Diploma/Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

3+ years experience in back-end coding and development, with expertise in languages such as C#, or similar as well as SQL.

Proven track record of troubleshooting complex software issues and identifying root causes efficiently.

Solid understanding of software development methodologies, object-oriented programming principles, and software architecture.

Proficiency in debugging tools and techniques, including log analysis, error tracking, and performance profiling.

Experience with back-end frameworks and technologies, such as Django, Flask, Node.js, or similar.

Experience with database systems and query languages (e.g., SQL) for troubleshooting and optimization.

Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to think analytically in high-pressure situations.

Strong communication skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Self-motivated, detail-oriented, and able to work independently or as part of a team.

Preferred Qualifications:

Previous experience in troubleshooting software applications.

Familiarity with cloud platforms and services, such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

Knowledge of version control systems (e.g., Git) and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) practices.

Understanding of software testing methodologies and familiarity with testing frameworks.

Experience with containerization technologies, such as Docker or Kubernetes.

Desired Skills:

Software Support

SQL

C#

Troubleshooting

Back-end Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

About The Employer:

– US company (International exposure)

– Client provides human resource management software solutions

– US/SA flex hours (3pm-11pm SAST)

– Long-term Contract (No end date)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

Learn more/Apply for this position