Software Test Analyst at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Do you want to help save lives? Do you want to take on the challenge of moulding and testing cutting edge medical related solutions? If you are an experienced software tester and want to influence systems that positively impact people across the Western Cape, then our client needs you!

A vacancy exists for an experienced Software Tester in our IT development team. You have an opportunity to work on innovative technology, be part of a dynamic and supportive team and help shape the future digital landscape of blood services.

Purpose of the Job

The Software Test Analyst participates in our Agile software development process by analysing application requirements, design documents, epics and user stories, developing comprehensive test structures and test plans, executing tests and analyses results so that software solutions meet business expectations.

Key Responsibilities:

Maintain and enhance the IT Quality Assurance Framework

Review, analyse and evaluate business requirements

Help design scalable & flexible systems and improvements

Define testing strategy, scope and approach

Develop and document effective test plans, scripts and test cases

Implement automated testing processes and solutions

Execute all aspects of testing of software products

Maintain and manage testing results and corrective actions

Minimum Requirements and Responsibilities

National Diploma / Degree in Computer Science / Information Systems

ISTQB Advanced Level Certification

5 years proven software testing experience

Agile development methodology Experience (advantageous)

Excellent verbal, written & interpersonal communication skills, including the ability

to communicate effectively with the organization, project & development teams

Ability to work well in a team environment

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position