Solution Architect

Solution Architect – Long term contract

Hybrid – Sandton JHB



Experience:

+5 years of working experience in one or multiple IT areas

SAP ECC6 experience is good to have

IT infrastructure and cloud development

Engineering and software architecture design

Integration and API Management

Business analysis

DevOps

Project and product management

Experience in Energy industry a bonus

Microsoft Azure and Mulesoft experience

Responsibilities:

Provide IT inputs in solution design and support in assessing feasibility.

Define impacted systems and proactively solves architectural ambiguities.

Establishes opportunities and constraints for technology architecture.

Works with PO to put dependencies and external deliverables into backlog

Drive analysis how business requirements can be technically implemented

Engage extended Architectural team to create Conceptual Architecture Diagrams

Define integration architecture for strategic projects and manage dependencies, apply integration design principles based on best practice

Craft solutions design allowing for scalability

Conduct technical feasibility analysis: ensure implementation support, functional test-ability, automation, scalability, security, extensibility, etc.

Deliver back-end architecture integration

Day-to-day support for developers on how to implement features

Provide input into vendor selection process for key IT initiatives

Desired Skills:

SAP ECC6

mULESOFT EXP

DevOps

Learn more/Apply for this position