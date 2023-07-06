Solution Architect – Long term contract
Hybrid – Sandton JHB
Experience:
+5 years of working experience in one or multiple IT areas
SAP ECC6 experience is good to have
IT infrastructure and cloud development
Engineering and software architecture design
Integration and API Management
Business analysis
DevOps
Project and product management
Experience in Energy industry a bonus
Microsoft Azure and Mulesoft experience
Responsibilities:
Provide IT inputs in solution design and support in assessing feasibility.
Define impacted systems and proactively solves architectural ambiguities.
Establishes opportunities and constraints for technology architecture.
Works with PO to put dependencies and external deliverables into backlog
Drive analysis how business requirements can be technically implemented
Engage extended Architectural team to create Conceptual Architecture Diagrams
Define integration architecture for strategic projects and manage dependencies, apply integration design principles based on best practice
Craft solutions design allowing for scalability
Conduct technical feasibility analysis: ensure implementation support, functional test-ability, automation, scalability, security, extensibility, etc.
Deliver back-end architecture integration
Day-to-day support for developers on how to implement features
Provide input into vendor selection process for key IT initiatives
Desired Skills:
- SAP ECC6
- mULESOFT EXP
- DevOps