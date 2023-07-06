System Integrator – .Net – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a Systems Intergrator, you’ll be responsible for designing and implementing solutions that will allow our clients to manage their IT infrastructure. You should have a good understanding of the different elements of IT infrastructure and the business processes involved in managing them.

Requirements

Consistently write, translate, and code software programs and applications according to specifications and developing workable enterprise systems.

Run and monitor software performance tests on new and existing programs for the purposes of correcting errors, isolating areas for improvement, and general debugging

Administer critical analysis of test results and deliver solutions to problem areas

Manage and/or provide guidance to junior software developers

Perform configuration management on the integration code and systems interfaces

Provision of secure application programme interface/ framework for external third-party systems to interface

Conform to legislation, policies, industry standards and best practice

Provision of secure application programme interface/ framework for external third-party systems to interface

Keep up to date with the latest data protection and security threats and ensure we mitigate against these risk

Qualifications

Tertiary qualification in information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent; (NQF level 7) or equivalent

Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS)

Microsoft Certified Professional Developer (MCPD)

Tools & Tech

Asp.net – 5+ years

Asp.net core – 2-3 years

AngularJS – 2-3 years

Bootstrap – 5+ years

C# – 5+ years

Python – 2-3 years

C++ – 2-3 years

CSS – 5+ years

XML – 5+ years

SSRS – 5+ years

JQuery – 5+ years

JavaScript – 5+ years

MS SQL – 5+ years

Web API – 5+ years

MS Azure Devops – 2-3 years

Agile Methodology – 5+ years

Desired Skills:

.Net

angularjs

bootstrap

jquery

javascript

agile

azure

Learn more/Apply for this position