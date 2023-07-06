System Integrator – .Net – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 6, 2023

As a Systems Intergrator, you’ll be responsible for designing and implementing solutions that will allow our clients to manage their IT infrastructure. You should have a good understanding of the different elements of IT infrastructure and the business processes involved in managing them.

Requirements

  • Consistently write, translate, and code software programs and applications according to specifications and developing workable enterprise systems.
  • Run and monitor software performance tests on new and existing programs for the purposes of correcting errors, isolating areas for improvement, and general debugging
  • Administer critical analysis of test results and deliver solutions to problem areas
  • Manage and/or provide guidance to junior software developers
  • Perform configuration management on the integration code and systems interfaces
  • Provision of secure application programme interface/ framework for external third-party systems to interface
  • Conform to legislation, policies, industry standards and best practice
  • Keep up to date with the latest data protection and security threats and ensure we mitigate against these risk

Qualifications

  • Tertiary qualification in information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent; (NQF level 7) or equivalent
  • Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS)
  • Microsoft Certified Professional Developer (MCPD)

Tools & Tech

  • Asp.net – 5+ years
  • Asp.net core – 2-3 years
  • AngularJS – 2-3 years
  • Bootstrap – 5+ years
  • C# – 5+ years
  • Python – 2-3 years
  • C++ – 2-3 years
  • CSS – 5+ years
  • XML – 5+ years
  • SSRS – 5+ years
  • JQuery – 5+ years
  • JavaScript – 5+ years
  • MS SQL – 5+ years
  • Web API – 5+ years
  • MS Azure Devops – 2-3 years
  • Agile Methodology – 5+ years

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • angularjs
  • bootstrap
  • jquery
  • javascript
  • agile
  • azure

Learn more/Apply for this position