System Integrator – .Net – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a Systems Intergrator, you’ll be responsible for designing and implementing solutions that will allow our clients to manage their IT infrastructure. You should have a good understanding of the different elements of IT infrastructure and the business processes involved in managing them.
Requirements
- Consistently write, translate, and code software programs and applications according to specifications and developing workable enterprise systems.
- Run and monitor software performance tests on new and existing programs for the purposes of correcting errors, isolating areas for improvement, and general debugging
- Administer critical analysis of test results and deliver solutions to problem areas
- Manage and/or provide guidance to junior software developers
- Perform configuration management on the integration code and systems interfaces
- Provision of secure application programme interface/ framework for external third-party systems to interface
- Conform to legislation, policies, industry standards and best practice
- Keep up to date with the latest data protection and security threats and ensure we mitigate against these risk
Qualifications
- Tertiary qualification in information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent; (NQF level 7) or equivalent
- Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS)
- Microsoft Certified Professional Developer (MCPD)
Tools & Tech
- Asp.net – 5+ years
- Asp.net core – 2-3 years
- AngularJS – 2-3 years
- Bootstrap – 5+ years
- C# – 5+ years
- Python – 2-3 years
- C++ – 2-3 years
- CSS – 5+ years
- XML – 5+ years
- SSRS – 5+ years
- JQuery – 5+ years
- JavaScript – 5+ years
- MS SQL – 5+ years
- Web API – 5+ years
- MS Azure Devops – 2-3 years
- Agile Methodology – 5+ years
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- angularjs
- bootstrap
- jquery
- javascript
- agile
- azure