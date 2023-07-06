Test Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Cape Town based, experienced tester responsible for the development and documentation of test cases to verify the functionality of Short-Term insurance systems. Also responsible for linking test cases to business/systems requirements to ensure traceability. Provide input into or execute automated test scripts. Will also execute regression test cases, log defects and the creation of testware. This role operates specifically in the Outsourced Business Policy Sales & Administration Domain. Although specified as 6 months, a contract extension is possible.
DUTIES
- Analyses and develop the proper test coverage with the Business Analyst
- Responsible for creating and executing test scripts
- Maintaining automation testing framework IST
- Identify and create necessary test data
- Checking test results and logging defects.
- Analyse test failures
- Analyse metrics for quality assessment
- May work with Business Analyst to influence and monitor User Acceptance Testing.
- Tracking and monitoring of errors and test results with project team
- Weekly and testing progress reports sent to management for overall testing reporting
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Minimum of 2-3 years testing experience
- Testing certification (ISTQB – Foundation certificate)
- Previous experience in tools like JIRA, Bamboo, Xray, Powershell, Selenium TestNG
- Sound SQL skills and familiarity with XML/ JSON
- Experience in software testing methodologies (agile, waterfall, functional and non-functional), test planning, test cases development, execution of test cases
- Experience in developing test cases and test scenarios from use cases and/or requirements specifications
- Possesses good understanding of Quality Control and Quality Assurance concepts across the Systems Development Lifecycle
- Understands test metrics and how they are used for decision support
SKILLS
- Analytical and problem-solving skills with strong attention to detail
- Able to provide input to improve test methodology / processes
- Review functional requirements
- Define test scenarios
- Tracking of Test coverage and clearance progress
- Provides input to standard test metrics and reporting
- Able to prioritize defects with development team
- Achieving personal work goals and objectives
- Good communication skills (write and read English)
- Able to work independently
- Able to work under pressure
- Attention to detail
- Is a good team player
KNOWLEDGE
- Insurance or Financial Services an advantage
- System development life cycle and Test Development Lifecycle.
- Methods, standards and techniques supporting domain
- Defect management process
- Good working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks
COMPETENCIES
- Client focus
- Drives Results
- Collaborates
- Flexibility and adaptability
- Relating and networking
- Applying expertise and technology
Desired Skills:
- Test
- Analyst
- text scripts