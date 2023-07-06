Test Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Cape Town based, experienced tester responsible for the development and documentation of test cases to verify the functionality of Short-Term insurance systems. Also responsible for linking test cases to business/systems requirements to ensure traceability. Provide input into or execute automated test scripts. Will also execute regression test cases, log defects and the creation of testware. This role operates specifically in the Outsourced Business Policy Sales & Administration Domain. Although specified as 6 months, a contract extension is possible.

DUTIES

Analyses and develop the proper test coverage with the Business Analyst Responsible for creating and executing test scripts Maintaining automation testing framework IST Identify and create necessary test data Checking test results and logging defects. Analyse test failures Analyse metrics for quality assessment

May work with Business Analyst to influence and monitor User Acceptance Testing.

Tracking and monitoring of errors and test results with project team

Weekly and testing progress reports sent to management for overall testing reporting

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 2-3 years testing experience

Testing certification (ISTQB – Foundation certificate)

Previous experience in tools like JIRA, Bamboo, Xray, Powershell, Selenium TestNG

Sound SQL skills and familiarity with XML/ JSON

Experience in software testing methodologies (agile, waterfall, functional and non-functional), test planning, test cases development, execution of test cases

Experience in developing test cases and test scenarios from use cases and/or requirements specifications

Possesses good understanding of Quality Control and Quality Assurance concepts across the Systems Development Lifecycle

Understands test metrics and how they are used for decision support

SKILLS

Analytical and problem-solving skills with strong attention to detail

Able to provide input to improve test methodology / processes

Review functional requirements

Define test scenarios

Tracking of Test coverage and clearance progress

Provides input to standard test metrics and reporting

Able to prioritize defects with development team

Achieving personal work goals and objectives

Good communication skills (write and read English)

Able to work independently

Able to work under pressure

Attention to detail

Is a good team player

KNOWLEDGE

Insurance or Financial Services an advantage

System development life cycle and Test Development Lifecycle.

Methods, standards and techniques supporting domain

Defect management process

Good working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks

COMPETENCIES

Client focus

Drives Results

Collaborates

Flexibility and adaptability

Relating and networking

Applying expertise and technology

