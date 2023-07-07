Application Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client in the IT sector, based in Cape Town, is currently looking to employ an Application Developer.
Requirements:
- ± 3 years working experience.
- Matric.
- BTech Degree or Diploma.
- Own reliable transport essential.
- Quality references a must.
- No criminal record.
- Portfolio Required.
Frameworks/skills
- .Net Framework
- NET Webforms
- NET Framework
- Microsoft SQL Server (T-SQL, Stored Procedures, Views)
- Git Source Control on Visual Studio 2019+
- Design Patterns – MVC / MVVM
- Web Fundamentals – HTML, CSS
- JavaScript / jQuery
- Front-end (CSS) frameworks like Bootstrap
- API design and development
- RESTful Services
- IIS Management on Server 2016+
Responsibilities:
- Writing medium to complex systems and applications using best software development practices.
- Investigating issues and requests received from Clients.
- Assisting with data manipulation, database changes and database design.
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features.
- Fixing bugs and improving application performance.
- Maintain quality and ensure responsiveness of applications.
- Collaborate with the rest of the engineering team to design and launch new features.
- Experience working with graphic designers and converting designs to visual elements.
- Understanding and implementation of security and data protection.
- Analysing documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.
